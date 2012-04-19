HANOI, April 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Banks that violate the credit cap for securities trading, have a capital adequacy ratio below 8 percent for six consecutive months or longer and have bad debt of more than 10 percent of their loans for three months in a row will face lending restriction, a central bank circular said.

- Korea Life Insurance Vietnam said it had a net loss of 55.7 billion dong ($2.67 million) in 2011, little changed from a loss of 55.8 billion dong the previous year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi-based partly private lender Techcombank said its net profit last year jumped 52 percent to 3.15 trillion dong, from 2.07 trillion dong in 2010.

- Military Bank will list an additional 270 million shares on April 23, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front have voted in favour of removing Dang Thi Hoang Yen from her post as a National Assembly delegate representing the southern province of Long An for supplying false information related to her Communist Party membership and her marriage.

NHAN DAN

- A total of 43 companies and coffee trading agents are facing defaults in the central highland province of Daklak, involving a combined 3,000 tonnes of coffee.

LAO DONG

- The business optimism index in Vietnam dropped to 6 percent in the first quarter of this year from 34 percent in the fourth quarter last year, according to a survey of 3,000 companies in 40 countries conducted by auditing firm Grant Thornton.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrolimex, Saigon Petro, Petrovietnam Oil and Dong Thap Petrol and Lubricant Co have sought approval to raise retail petrol prices, the Finance Ministry-run Price Control Department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)