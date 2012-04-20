HANOI, April 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam's stock market capitalisation is projected to rise to 50 percent of the country's gross domestic product by 2015 and 70 percent by 2020, according to a national financial strategy by 2020 approved by the government.

DAU TU

- Hanoi-based partly-private lender Techcombank said it planned to raise its total assets this year by 24 percent to 223.42 trillion dong ($10.7 billion) and its gross profit would jump 25.6 percent from 2011 to 5.3 trillion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Police investigators said they had detained a Vietnamese man accused of plotting to overthrow the regime.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam has signed contracts to export 600,000 tonnes of rice so far in April, bringing the total contracted volume to 3.6 million tonnes this year, the Vietnam Food Association said. ($1 = 20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)