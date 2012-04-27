HANOI, April 27 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The central bank has tightened lending in foreign
currencies by asking banks to extends such loans to export and
import firms as of May 2 only when the borrowers use the funds
to pay for imported goods and accessories used for production of
export products.
- Military Bank's gross profit this year will rise
40 percent from 2011 to 3.68 trillion dong ($176.5 million),
based on a business target approved by shareholders.
DAU TU
- Vingroup Co, the biggest listed real estate firm
by market capitalisation, said it would sell more convertible
bonds to raise $115 million before July 10 following an issue of
$185 million convertible bonds in early April.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
DAU TU
- Vietnam's exports of textiles to South Korea in the first
four months of 2012 rose 50 percent from a year ago to $380
million, making the country Vietnam's fourth-biggest importer of
the product.
