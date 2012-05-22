HANOI May 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Interest rates paid by banks on dong deposits are likely to fall to 9-10 percent per year by year-end, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Petrovietnam Gas Corp debuted on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Monday, listing all of its nearly 1.9 billion shares and putting it among the largest companies by market capitalisation on the exchange.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Nguyen Van Giau, head of the National Assembly's Economics Committee said it would be tough for Vietnam to achieve its target of 6.0-6.5 percent economic growth this year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The consumer price index (CPI) in Hanoi this month rose 0.16 percent from April, while Ho Chi Minh City's CPI edged up 0.06 percent, statistics departments in the cities said.

- April steel sales dropped nearly 15 percent from March to 443,600 tonnes due to a stagnant real estate market, while stocks reached 255,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Steel Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)