BRIEF-Nuheara Ltd confirms $7 mln capital raise
* Company to also offer current shareholders a share purchase plan at $0.08, to raise up to a further $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Animal health workers have killed 3,460 chickens at a farm in the southern Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu after tests confirmed the birds have been infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
They also sprayed to clean up the farm and made random tests on birds in the province to see if the virus was spreading, the newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)
* Company to also offer current shareholders a share purchase plan at $0.08, to raise up to a further $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* City of Monash has approved Ryman Healthcare's plan to build a new retirement village at Brandon Park in Melbourne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co's australian distribution partner hl pharma has received approval for medicinal cannabis importation licence from department of health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: