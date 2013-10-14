Animal health workers have killed 3,460 chickens at a farm in the southern Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu after tests confirmed the birds have been infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

They also sprayed to clean up the farm and made random tests on birds in the province to see if the virus was spreading, the newspaper reported.

----

