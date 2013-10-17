Hackers attacked 2,405 websites of Vietnamese government agencies and companies in the first nine months of 2013, up from 2,203 websites in 2012, the Vietnam Economic Times reports.

Virus attacks have caused damages worth nearly eight trillion dong ($380 million) to consumers in the past year, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)