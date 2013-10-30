The number of Vietnamese enterprises which had to close down the business in the first 10 months of 2013 was 42,000, an increase of 13 percent against same time last year, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) reports.

There were 5,900 companies stopping their businesses in October this year, the report said.

