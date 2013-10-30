BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
The number of Vietnamese enterprises which had to close down the business in the first 10 months of 2013 was 42,000, an increase of 13 percent against same time last year, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) reports.
There were 5,900 companies stopping their businesses in October this year, the report said.
----
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.