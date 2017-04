The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it will replace the HNX Index by a new benchmark index, the HNXFF Index, in a year, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

The new index will be in operation next month, taking on the HNX Index' value on Dec. 2, the report said.

----

