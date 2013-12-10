Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) could sell shares in state-owned enterprises (SOE) at prices below the face value if auctions of the stocks fail to sell at par or higher, according to a government decree in effect as of Dec. 20, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

This move is part of the structural reform for SCIC, in which the corporation will divest from 376 SOEs until 2015, including top insurer Baoviet Holdings and technology firm FPT Corp, the report said.

