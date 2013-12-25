BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to issue new units
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
Petrovietnam Exploration and Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of state oil group PetroVietnam, signed a credit contract worth $150 million with Vietcombank and SeABank on Monday for oil and gas exploration and production, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.
Vietcombank will provide 83.5 percent of the funding while SeABank will cover the remaining $24.75 million, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)
LONDON, March 31 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest level in 15 weeks on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.
HONG KONG, March 31 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable in light trading on Friday as more investors moved to the sidelines at the end of the first quarter.