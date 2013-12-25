BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to issue new units
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) signed a $1.36 billion contract on Monday with Export-Import Bank of Korea Japan Bank for International Corporation and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation to build a thermal power plant in the southern province of Binh Thuan, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.
The plant will have a capacity of 7.2 billion kWh per year when completed in 2018. The Korean and Japanese firms will fund 85 percent of the project, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)
LONDON, March 31 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest level in 15 weeks on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.
HONG KONG, March 31 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable in light trading on Friday as more investors moved to the sidelines at the end of the first quarter.