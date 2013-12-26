Norges Bank plans to buy 850,000 shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk, increasing its ownership in the Vietnamese firm to 0.57 percent from the previous 0.47 percent, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Trading will start from Dec. 26 and is expected to end by Jan. 24, 2014, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)