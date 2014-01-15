Vietnam's state-owned Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC) raised $626 million through government-guaranteed bonds in 2013 to restructure the foreign debt owed by state ship builder Vinashin, according to a DATC report, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

DATC also raised 3.46 trillion dong ($164.05 million) via domestic bonds to help settle Vinashin debt at 18 banks in the country, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 21091.0000 Vietnam dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)