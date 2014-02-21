Hanoi's consumer price index in February is estimated to rise 0.49 percent from the previous month, the lowest monthly increase in a decade, according to the city's statistics office, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

On an annual basis, CPI this month in the capital city is estimated to rise 5.93 percent against February 2013, following higher prices of food, foodstuff and food services, the report said.

