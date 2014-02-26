BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Commercial banks in Vietnam reported their total assets at the end of 2013 rose 13 percent from the previous year to 5,700 trillion dong ($271.4 billion), according to central bank data, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.
While bank equity grew 6.54 percent last year to $9.29 billion, the health of financial companies worsened, with equity slumping 75 percent and assets plunging 57 percent, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)