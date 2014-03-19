BRIEF-WAM Capital updates on acquisition of unlisted investment company
* Asx alert-WAM capital acquires unlisted investment company-WAM.AX
Vietnam's consumer price index this month could inch up 0.08 percent from February, the lowest rise in the past decade, due to low demand, according to a Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp forecast, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.
On an annual basis, March's CPI is forecast to rise 4.93 percent, according to the company, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Asx alert-WAM capital acquires unlisted investment company-WAM.AX
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.