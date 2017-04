Vietnam is projected to ship 700,000 tonnes of rice in April, up around 20 percent from 583,300 tonnes loaded in the previous month, according to the Vietnam Food Association, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

More than 40 percent of the 1.2 million tonnes exported in the first quarter went to China, followed by the Philippines with 31 percent, the report said.

