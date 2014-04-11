Vietnam's Military Commercial Bank would sell more than 390 million new shares to strategic investors in the third quarter of 2014, according to the bank's report to shareholders, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.

The share sale will be part of a plan to raise the Hanoi-based registered capital by nearly 38 percent to 15.5 trillion dong ($735.5 million) this year, the report said.

