BRIEF-Benfica extends contract with Pizzi, updates termination clause
* Said on Monday it extended the contract with player Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi) for three more seasons, ending on 30 June 2022
Companies seeking a licence to invest in casinos in Vietnam now need to complete just 50 percent of the facility's construction, down from 80 percent previously, following a National Assembly's Standing Committee approval, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Said on Monday it extended the contract with player Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi) for three more seasons, ending on 30 June 2022
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Haoxiangni Jujube Co., Ltd. : * Says it names Luo Mingxia as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/aICzXS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)