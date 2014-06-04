Japan will not cease its official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam, according to an official at Vietnam's Planning and Investment Ministry, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

Japan will approve new projects based on Vietnam's commitment to investigating and strictly handling parties related to a recent ODA fraud case, the report said.

The statement came after media reports said Japan has postponed its ODA to Vietnam due to bribery in an ODA-funded infrastructure project in the Southeast Asian country.

