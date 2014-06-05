Citigroup gets Saudi Arabia capital markets licence
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia has awarded a licence to Citigroup to allow it to provide a full range of investment banking and capital markets services, the US bank said on Tuesday.
Hanoi-based Vietcombank plans to sell 1.1 trillion dong ($52 million) worth of bad debts in 2014, an amount similar to last year, according to a Vietcombank executive, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The bank's lending in January-May grew just 3.16 percent, compared with its annual credit growth target of 13 percent, the report said.
* Announces board resolution to commence initial discussions with Alawwal Bank on merger of both banks Source: (http://bit.ly/2phk0mb) Further company coverage: )