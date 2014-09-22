BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
The VFMVN30 exchange-traded-fund, managed by VietFund Management, has secured a licence from the State Securities Commission, becoming the country's first domestic ETF to be operational, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The fund has a registered capital of 202 billion dong ($9.5 million) and its custodian bank is Standard Chartered Vietnam Bank, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.