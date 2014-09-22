The VFMVN30 exchange-traded-fund, managed by VietFund Management, has secured a licence from the State Securities Commission, becoming the country's first domestic ETF to be operational, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The fund has a registered capital of 202 billion dong ($9.5 million) and its custodian bank is Standard Chartered Vietnam Bank, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)