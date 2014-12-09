VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest listed lender by assets, has lent less than 1 percent of its registered capital for stock investment, far below the central bank's 5-percent ceiling, according to a VietinBank executive, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Loans of the Hanoi-based bank at the end of November were estimated up 13-15 percent from a year ago, and the annual credit growth this year would be 15-16 percent, Chief Executive Officer Le Duc Tho was quoted in the report as saying.

