BofA's quarterly profit rises 44 pct
April 18 Bank of America reported a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit as higher interest rates bulked up earnings from loans and an increase in trading boosted revenue.
VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest listed lender by assets, has lent less than 1 percent of its registered capital for stock investment, far below the central bank's 5-percent ceiling, according to a VietinBank executive, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
Loans of the Hanoi-based bank at the end of November were estimated up 13-15 percent from a year ago, and the annual credit growth this year would be 15-16 percent, Chief Executive Officer Le Duc Tho was quoted in the report as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 18 Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly profit as the company set aside less money to cover bad loans.