BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
Vietcombank plans to sell a stake of around 10 percent to foreign investors this year, to reduce state ownership in the country's top firm by market value, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a Vietcombank report.
The state wants to cut its stake in the Hanoi-based lender to 65 percent from 77 percent, the report added.
Mizuho owns 15 percent of Vietcombank.
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.