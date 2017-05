VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private bank, plans to raise 8 trillion dong ($356 million) via five-year and 10-year bonds and use the proceeds to boost its registered capital, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a VietinBank executive as saying.

