BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Vietnamese government will use proceeds from disinvestments of stakes in state-owned companies to invest in the healthcare sector, such as building hospitals, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.
The disinvestment targets stakes in 10 companies, including shares worth more than $2.5 billion in Vinamilk, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.