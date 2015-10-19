BRIEF-Malayan Banking terminates disposal of Maybank Indonesia’s interest in WOM Finance
* Refers to proposed disposal of Maybank Indonesia's entire equity interest of 68.55 pct in WOM Finance to PT Reliance Capital Management
Vietnam should reduce state ownership in banks to below 51 percent and raise the foreign ownership above the current 30-percent ceiling to attract more foreign investment, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing Vietcombank's chairman.
The proposal was made given weak domestic financial resources, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it