HANOI Nov 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Two foreign funds have pledged to buy all the shares that Thai Hoa Vietnam Group Joint Stock Co plans to issue to double its registered capital to 1 trillion dong ($47.6 million) if shareholders refuse to buy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Israeli President Shimon Peres has arrived in Hanoi on a five-day visit.

-- Vietnam's gross domestic product is forecast to increase 6.1 percent next year after 5.8 percent in 2011, the World Bank said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The National Assembly has approved a project to have Vietnam's total rice acreage at 3.81 million hectares (9.41 million acres) by 2020, down from 3.95 million hectares expected in 2015.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam has secured contracts to export a total of 7.3 million tonnes of rice so far this year, of which 7 million tonnes would be shipped by the year-end, the Vietnam Food Association said.

DAU TU

-- The Agriculture Ministry said it had approved 16 projects worth $250 million using official development assistance (ODA) funds in the agricultural sector in the first half of 2011, while such projects had been absent since July. Last year $490 million worth of ODA was disbursed in the sector. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)