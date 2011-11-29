HANOI Nov 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Belarus Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich begins a four-day visit to Vietnam on Tuesday, seeking to boost trade, which totalled $151 million in the first eight months of this year.

-- Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is due to visit Vietnam from Wednesday.

TUOI TRE

-- Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have a surfeit of patients following rapid population growth since 1975 but hardly any increase in the land allocated to treatment facilities, Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said.

-- Vietnamese exporters signed deals to sell at least 27,500 tonnes of rice to foreign firms at a recent trade fair in Dubai, Deputy Agriculture Minister Luong Le Phuong said.

THANH NIEN

-- Police in Hanoi said they busted a gang trafficking women to China and arrested six people.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has allowed fuel importers to use a price stabilisation fund to offset losses, taking 1,000 dong (47.62 U.S. cents) per litre of fuel oil, 950 dong for kerosene and 250 dong for petrol, rather than let them raise retail prices, the authorities said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)