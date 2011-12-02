HANOI Dec 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam will lower the interest rate on deposits to below 14 percent and the central bank will decide the specific time and the percentage cut, said Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second largest lender by assets, said it will sell 84.75 million shares, or 3 percent of its registered capital, in an initial public offering on Dec. 28 at the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

-- Orchid Fund Private Ltd has bought 2.55 million shares of FPT Corp, raising its stake to 8.13 percent to become FPT's biggest shareholder, the State Securities Commission said.

LAO DONG

-- Masan Group Corp has approved a plan to raise between $100 million and $200 million via the issue of new shares, convertible bonds and certificates of deposits.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Authorities have agreed to raise the ceiling for one-way air fares for the longest domestic route to 5 million dong ($238), including value added tax (VAT) and surcharges to offset rising operating costs, the Transport Ministry said, from 2.73 million dong now, which excludes VAT and surcharges.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- A total of 5.42 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year, a rise of nearly 18 percent from a year earlier, in line with the country's annual target to receive between 5.3 million and 5.5 million visitors in 2011, the tourism administration said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam has imported $19.5 billion worth of goods and products from China in the first 10 months of this year, a fourth of the country's import value in the period and nearly 30 percent up from a year ago, Vietnam Customs data show.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's textile and garment sector is projected to raise its export revenue next year by 10-12 percent from 2011 to $15 billion, with main markets still in the United States, Europe and Japan, Deputy Chief Executive Le Tien Truong of the Vietnam Textile and Garment group said.

-- Vietnam's corruption perception index this year jumped 4 notches from 2010 to rank the 112th among 183 countries, the Transparency International agency said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)