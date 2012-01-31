HANOI Jan 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State-owned Agribank, Vietnam's biggest lender by assets, will lower its bad debt ratio to 5 percent (of total loans) this year from 6 percent last year, said Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank will seek government approval for a plan to encourage people to deposit gold with credit institutions and is hoping to attract 300 to 500 tonnes of the yellow metal, said Governor Nguyen Van Binh.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam will cut deposit rates to around 10 percent if the government manages to get inflation down to 9-9.5 percent by the end of the year, said central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh.

THANH NIEN

-- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Monday published the VN30 index and will officially debut it on February 6. The index will include the 30 largest stocks, accounting for 80 percent of the market capitalisation.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Some 234 Russian tourists have been stuck in the central city of Phan Thiet after a Russian tourist company suddenly ceased operation, provincial authorities said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam will lower the import tax imposed on Lao paddy, rice and tobacco to zero this year, said an Industry and Trade Ministry circular.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Once it is fully operational next month, the $780 million Ca Mau fertiliser plant will produce 800,000 tonnes of urea a year, meeting 40 percent of the domestic demand, the project's management board said.

-- Vietnam's economy is forecast to grow 6.67 percent between 2011-2015, lower than 6.92 percent in the 2006-2010 period, said the Information and Socioeconomic Forecast Centre under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.