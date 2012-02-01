HANOI Feb 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The dong has fallen against the dollar to the higher end of the foreign exchange band after strengthening before Tet, bankers said.

-- Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp said its 2011 net profit had jumped 65.8 percent from a year before to 1.15 trillion dong ($54.8 million) thanks to the sale of a floating storage facility.

-- Techcombank will lend 600 billion dong ($28.6 million) to Ninh Binh Fertiliser Co to supplement the latter's working capital, following a deal signed on Tuesday.

-- VietinBank said it has received an approval from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange to list an additional 66 million new shares, valued at 664 billion dong ($31.59 million), on February 10.

-- FPT Corp, Vietnam's top software maker, said its 2011 revenue rose 27 percent from 2010 to 26 trillion dong ($1.24 billion) while net profit grew 23.46 percent to 2.09 trillion dong.

LAO DONG

-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange turned down a proposal by SME Securities with liquidity insolvency several times last year to delay its fourth quarter financial reports.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

-- The Ministry of Mineral and Natural Resources said it has sent officials to investigate a land revoking case in the port city of Hai Phong, which drove farmers to shoot at six police and soldiers.

THANH NIEN

-- Some gas distributors said they would raise the price of a 12-kg cylinder by 42,000 dong ($2) on February 1 following price hikes in global markets.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

---- Vietnam's agricultural sector has sought to attract $2 billion to $2.25 billion of development aid between 2010-2015, said the Agriculture Ministry.

($1=21,020 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)