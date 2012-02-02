HANOI Feb 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it granted trading accounts to 20 new foreign investors in January, raising the total number as of January 31 to 15,589.

-- Bao Viet said its net profit last year rose slightly from a year earlier to 859.3 billion dong ($41 million) while revenue jumped 25 percent to 1.52 trillion dong.

-- Kinh Bac City said its net losses were 52 billion dong ($2.48 million) last year, compared with 506 billion dong in 2010.

LAO DONG

-- Habubank said its losses in the fourth quarter last year were 55.61 billion dong ($2.64 million), and its 2011 gross profit fell 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 431.7 billion dong.

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it had imposed fines of 27.66 million dong ($1,318) on three companies in southern Vietnam quoting prices in dollars.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Of 92 foreign invested companies in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, 61 reported losses in 2010, but many had falsified reports by transfer pricing, said the provincial taxation department.

-- Vietnam's agricultural exports this year may slip from 2011 due to falling prices and lower demand from major markets, industry officials said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the country's second avian flu death this year, a 26-year-old woman in the southern province of Soc Trang.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Cashew Association said it would request the government arrange 29.5 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) of soft loans for the sector to stockpile ingredients for processing and exports.

-- Vietnam's retail sales and revenues are forecast to hit $100 billion this year, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade. ($1=20,980 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)