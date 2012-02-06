HANOI Feb 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, one of the country's
two policy lenders, will auction 3 trillion dong ($143 million)
of government-guaranteed bonds this week, the Hanoi Stock
Exchange said.
-- If inflation goes down to 10 percent at the end of the
first quarter of this year, the central bank may cut the
refinancing rate to 13 percent in March from 15 percent now, 12
percent in June, 11 percent in September, and 10 percent in
December and 9 percent in March next year, ANZ said.
THANH NIEN
-- The top economic task for Vietnam this year is to improve
liquidity in the banking system. If it is not solved, interest
rates are unlikely to drop, and domestic firms will continue
facing hardships, said Le Xuan Nghia, vice chairman of the
National Financial Supervisory Council.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam needs to curb inflation to a single digit level
this year while regulating prices of coal, electricity and
petroleum products with market mechanisms, said Prime Minister
Nguyen Tan Dung.
-- Vietnam's exports last year jumped 41 percent from a year
earlier to $3.35 billion, the Industry and Trade Ministry's data
showed.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's electricity output is expected to hit 121.7
billion kilowatt hours this year, state-owned utility Vietnam
Electricity Group said, adding it is facing a loss at 300 dong
(1 U.S. cent) per each kilowatt hour.
($1=20,900 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)