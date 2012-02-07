HANOI Feb 7 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The Export-Import Bank of the United States plans to
offer loans worth $1.5 billion this year to infrastructure,
telecommunications, thermal power and recycling energy projects
in Vietnam, said Fred P. Hochberg, the lender's chairman.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam's exports of agro-forestry and fishery products
will hit $40 billion by 2020 under a master plan approved by the
prime minister last week.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Police said they have arrested ten people in the central
province of Phu Yen and neighbouring provinces who were accused
of planning activities to overthrow the Communist Party-run
regime.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam President Truong Tan Sang will visit Laos between
Feb. 9-11, said the ministry of foreign affairs.
-- The agriculture ministry has warned provincial and
municipal authorities to take pre-emptive measures to cope with
a possible spread of bird flu.
LAO DONG
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has dismissed Dao Van
Hung, chairman of state-owned utility Vietnam Electricity, for
mismanagement, including EVN Telecom's losses, and appointed
Chief Executive Officer Pham Le Thanh to chair the group.
-- Vietnam's agricultural areas will decrease by 580,000
hectares by 2020 to 9.59 million hectares, said a master plan
approved by the prime minister. The government wants to maintain
a stable rice-growing area at 3.81 million hectares.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam has a target of sending 90,000 workers abroad
this year, up from 88,000 last year, Minister of Labour Pham Thi
Hai Chuyen said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)