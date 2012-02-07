HANOI Feb 7 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Export-Import Bank of the United States plans to offer loans worth $1.5 billion this year to infrastructure, telecommunications, thermal power and recycling energy projects in Vietnam, said Fred P. Hochberg, the lender's chairman.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's exports of agro-forestry and fishery products will hit $40 billion by 2020 under a master plan approved by the prime minister last week.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Police said they have arrested ten people in the central province of Phu Yen and neighbouring provinces who were accused of planning activities to overthrow the Communist Party-run regime.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam President Truong Tan Sang will visit Laos between Feb. 9-11, said the ministry of foreign affairs.

-- The agriculture ministry has warned provincial and municipal authorities to take pre-emptive measures to cope with a possible spread of bird flu.

LAO DONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has dismissed Dao Van Hung, chairman of state-owned utility Vietnam Electricity, for mismanagement, including EVN Telecom's losses, and appointed Chief Executive Officer Pham Le Thanh to chair the group.

-- Vietnam's agricultural areas will decrease by 580,000 hectares by 2020 to 9.59 million hectares, said a master plan approved by the prime minister. The government wants to maintain a stable rice-growing area at 3.81 million hectares.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has a target of sending 90,000 workers abroad this year, up from 88,000 last year, Minister of Labour Pham Thi Hai Chuyen said.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)