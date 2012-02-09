HANOI Feb 9 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Military Bank said it would pay a dividend of
300 dong (1.4 U.S. cents) per share on March 15.
LAO DONG
-- The State Securities Commission said it had fined nine
individuals for price manipulation last year, adding it would
tighten inspection on performance of stock brokerages and funds
this year.
TUOI TRE
-- The State Securities Commission has approved the Ho Chi
Minh City Stock Exchange to extend the trading time by 1.5
hours, from 13:00 to 14:30 p.m starting Feb. 20.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- January car sales in Vietnam plunged 60 percent from a
year ago to 4,271 units, and plummeted 61 percent from December
due to a hike in registration fees, the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's plastics exports this year are expected to grow
25 percent to 28 percent from last year to $1.7 billion, said
the Vietnam Plastics Association.
-- Vietnam's tra, ba sa fish exports this year are forecast
to rise 11 percent from last year to $2 billion, the Agriculture
Ministry said.
($1=20,880 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)