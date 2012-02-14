HANOI Feb 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnamese government has requested that the central bank take measures to settle issues with liquidity in the banking system and to try to lower interest rates "to appropriate levels at an appropriate time" this quarter.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- The Vietnam Red Cross has advised its branches nationwide to help circulate information on preventive measures as bird flu has been spreading in a number of provinces.

TUOI TRE

-- From April 15 Vietnam will cut the time for overseas Vietnamese to get a visa waiver to five days from seven days, a government directive said. They will be allowed to stay up to 90 days per visit with extensions capped at another 90 days.

THANH NIEN

-- Bird flu has so far spread to nine provinces and cities in Vietnam, the Agriculture Ministry's animal health department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)