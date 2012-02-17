HANOI Feb 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietcombank said it would pay a dividend of 1,200 dong (5.77 U.S. cents) per share on March 28.

DAU TU

-- The State Bank of Vietnam will not publish the names of banks in each credit growth target category but will send the targets to each lender individually, Deputy Governor Nguyen Dong Tien said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- A total of 40 coal miners poisoned by a gas leak were hospitalised on Wednesday night in the northern province of Quang Ninh, an executive of Ha Long Coal Company said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Toyota Vietnam Co said it will recall 72 vehicles as of Friday to replace the automatic gear box after the wrong lubricant was used in the device. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)