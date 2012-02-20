HANOI Feb 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, would acquire a cement plant in Vietnam by the second half of this year under a $315 million deal, SCG President Kan Trakulhoon said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Military telecoms firm Viettel said its revenues last year rose nearly 28 percent from 2010 to more than 117 trillion dong ($5.6 billion).

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's cement demand this year is forecast to rise 11-12 percent from 2011 to 55 million-56.5 million tonnes, the Construction Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City authority said they have targeted to expand the city's trade revenues by 17 percent a year between 2011-2015, rising to $135 billion a year by 2015.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's life insurance premiums last year rose 17 percent from 2010 to 16 trillion dong ($769 million), the Association of Vietnamese Insurers said.

-- By restructuring and privatising, Vietnam will cut the number of state-owned enterprises to 692 after 2015, and to 217 by 2020, from 1,309 now, the government-run enterprise renovation department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)