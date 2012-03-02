HANOI, March 2 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- Partly private Phuong Tay Bank said it has projected
gross profit to rise around 14 percent this year, after an
annual surge of 148 percent in 2011 to 161 billion dong ($7.74
million).
DAU TU
-- VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung said the bank
would seek another foreign investor to sell shares at a price of
up to 30,000 dong ($1.44) each after it had rejected a bid by
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Piaggo Vietnam, a unit of Italian scooter maker Piaggio &
C SpA, opened an engine production plant in the
northern province of Vinh Phuc on Thursday in a bid to boost its
annual production output to 300,000 motorbikes from 100,000 now.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Budget airline Jetstar Pacific said shareholders had
approved a $25 million investment to change its current Boeing
aircraft to using the 180-seat Airbus 320 planes. Plans also
call for an expansion of its fleet to 15 aircraft in coming
years. The airline is 69.93 percent owned by national carrier
Vietnam Airlines.