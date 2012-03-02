HANOI, March 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Partly private Phuong Tay Bank said it has projected gross profit to rise around 14 percent this year, after an annual surge of 148 percent in 2011 to 161 billion dong ($7.74 million).

DAU TU

-- VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung said the bank would seek another foreign investor to sell shares at a price of up to 30,000 dong ($1.44) each after it had rejected a bid by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Piaggo Vietnam, a unit of Italian scooter maker Piaggio & C SpA, opened an engine production plant in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on Thursday in a bid to boost its annual production output to 300,000 motorbikes from 100,000 now.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Budget airline Jetstar Pacific said shareholders had approved a $25 million investment to change its current Boeing aircraft to using the 180-seat Airbus 320 planes. Plans also call for an expansion of its fleet to 15 aircraft in coming years. The airline is 69.93 percent owned by national carrier Vietnam Airlines.