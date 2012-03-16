HANOI, March 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- About $500 million has entered Vietnam's stock markets so far this year thanks to an improved macro-economic outlook, HSBC said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Myanmar President Thein Sein will pay an official visit to Vietnam on March 20-21, the Foreign Ministry said.

NHAN DAN

-- The central bank has requested Agribank, BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank, LienViet Post Bank in the Mekong Delta to extend funds to help Vietnam Food Association member companies buy rice under a stockpiling scheme.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam has demanded that China stop violating its sovereignty over Paracel archipelago after China National Offshore Oil Corp announced tenders for 19 blocks in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)