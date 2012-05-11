HANOI May 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam can maintain economic growth of 5.8 percent and reduce inflation to 9.8 percent this year, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific said.

- The Health Ministry has affirmed that licence registration, production, import and circulation of "human flesh" pills are not allowed in Vietnam, following South Korean media reports that customs there had seized thousands of pills from China that used the dried up remains of dead infants or human foetuses as the main ingredient.

TUOI TRE

- State utility Vietnam Electricity group is considering to raise electricity prices by between 5 and 10 percent, said Nguyen Tien Thoa, head of the Finance Ministry's Price Control Department.

THANH NIEN

- State-run Voice of Vietnam radio has requested Hung Yen provincial police to quickly investigate and strictly deal with those who arrested and assaulted two reporters on April 24, Deputy General Director Vu Hai told Hung Yen police.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vinatex, Vietnam's top garment maker, said it has teamed up with Japan's Itochu Corp to invest $120 million in a yarn spinning plant with 50,000 spindles in the northern province of Nam Dinh. Construction would start in mid-2012 for completion in mid-2013.

- The fuel price cut this week will result in a 0.24 percentage point drop of inflation, said Nguyen Tien Thoa, head of the Finance Ministry's Price Control Department. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)