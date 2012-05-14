HANOI May 14 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Asia Commercial Bank said its net profit in the
first quarter of 2012 jumped 31 percent from a year ago to 837
billion dong ($40.2 million).
- Military Commercial Bank said its first quarter's
net profit rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 668 billion
dong ($30 million).
DAU TU
- The yield on two-year government bonds will ease to 10.6
percent in the second half of this year from an expected 10.75
percent in the second quarter ended June, Standard Chartered
Bank has forecast.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Electricity prices may rise between 5 percent and 10
percent if a proposal by state utility Vietnam Electricity group
is approved.
- Vietnam's annual inflation rate in the second quarter will
ease to 10.9 percent before dipping back into single digit
territory in the third and fourth quarters, Standard Chartered
Bank has forecast.
LAO DONG
- Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co said
it will cancel a plan to raise $200 million via overseas bonds
due to high issuing costs.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)