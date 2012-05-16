HANOI May 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The exchange rate between Vietnamese dong and U.S. dollar would not change much in the short term due to ample supply of the foreign currency, with a $2 billion surplus in the balance of payments, and while demand for the U.S. currency is low, the National Financial Supervisory Committee said.

DAU TU

- Bank loans in Vietnam at the end of April dropped 0.66 percent from the end of 2011, while money supply rose 1.55 percent in the period, the central bank said in a report to the National Assembly's Economic Committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam opposes the Chinese Department of Fisheries' ban on fishing on the East Sea, saying the order is invalid, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam will set up an anti-corruption committee headed by the Communist Party's general secretary and run by the Politburo, the party's Central Committee said in a resolution after a plenum meeting ended on Tuesday.