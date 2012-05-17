HANOI May 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

- Around 18 percent of workers do not have savings set aside for healthcare, while 26.4 percent provision 1 million dong ($48) a year for health checks and medical treatment, a survey of 90 private firms by the Worker Institute showed.

LAO DONG

- Pepper exports from Vietnam will reach 95,000-100,000 tonnes this year, after January-April shipments rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier to 47,784 tonnes, the Vietnam Pepper Association said.

TUOI TRE

- The first output from the Te Giac Trang (White Rhino) oilfield is expected in July, said Phung Dinh Thuc, chairman of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam.

- The Industry and Trade Ministry said it would allow Vietnamese miners to form a venture with Japanese companies to produce rare earth minerals at the Dong Pao mine in the north of the country.

THANH NIEN

- The government will review amendments to the land law and submit them to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told voters in the northern city of Haiphong. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)