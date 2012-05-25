HANOI May 25 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The State Securities Commission is drafting a new circular
aimed at expanding the list of foreign investors in Vietnam's
stock markets by various measures including simplifying
procedures and paperwork.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's goal should be to stabilise the economy rather
than rushing its growth rate, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung
told World Bank country director Victoria Kwakwa on Thursday.
NHAN DAN
- Four Vietnamese men were sentenced to various jail terms
of up to 42 months after a court in the central province of Nghe
An found them guilty of disseminating leaflets with anti-state
content in May 2011.
TUOI TRE
- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Vietnam
June 3-5, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi.
