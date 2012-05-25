HANOI May 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Securities Commission is drafting a new circular aimed at expanding the list of foreign investors in Vietnam's stock markets by various measures including simplifying procedures and paperwork.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam's goal should be to stabilise the economy rather than rushing its growth rate, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told World Bank country director Victoria Kwakwa on Thursday.

NHAN DAN

- Four Vietnamese men were sentenced to various jail terms of up to 42 months after a court in the central province of Nghe An found them guilty of disseminating leaflets with anti-state content in May 2011.

TUOI TRE

- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Vietnam June 3-5, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi.

(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)