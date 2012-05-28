HANOI May 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has approved Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp's request to list 102.6 million new shares on May 29, an exchange representative said.

DAU TU

- It is feasible to cut the interest rates on dong deposits to 10 percent and lending rates to 13 percent, said Chairman Pham Huy Hung of Hanoi-based VietinBank, as the central bank cut key interest rates as of Monday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The government has asked ministers and heads of provincial authorities to collect opinions from enterprises on support policies for businesses.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam's government has agreed not to revise the targets set for this year and would proactively curb annual inflation at 7 to 8 percent, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office. The government would also maintain economic growth at around 6 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery product exports between January and May rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $10.9 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.

- Disbursement of official development assistance in Vietnam reached $530 million in the first five months of this year, or 25 percent of the annual disbursement target, the Planning and Investment Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)