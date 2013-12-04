BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
Bad debts in Vietnamese banks rose an average 2.2 percent each month in the first nine months of 2013, slowing from a monthly growth of 3.91 percent last year, according to banks' reports, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.
The central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Company would purchase at least 30 to 35 trillion dong ($1.42 billion to $1.66 billion) worth of bad debts by the year end, of which 18.4 trillion dong worth of the debt had been bought as of Nov. 21, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn