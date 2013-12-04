Bad debts in Vietnamese banks rose an average 2.2 percent each month in the first nine months of 2013, slowing from a monthly growth of 3.91 percent last year, according to banks' reports, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.

The central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Company would purchase at least 30 to 35 trillion dong ($1.42 billion to $1.66 billion) worth of bad debts by the year end, of which 18.4 trillion dong worth of the debt had been bought as of Nov. 21, the report said.

