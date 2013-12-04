A total of 4.2 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first 11 months of 2013, up 12.1 percent from a year ago, according to government statistics, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The number of foreigners coming to the country in the same period also rose 10.2 percent to 6.9 million, the report said.

----

