BRIEF-Asm Pacific Technology says Q1 net profit increased 470%
* Expect group bookings in Q2 to achieve a strong double digit percentage growth year-on-year
MobiFone, one of Vietnam's largest mobile phone networks, will be separated from its state-owned parent firm, the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), according to a government official, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The government will soon instruct the firm to undergo the privatisation process, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Expect group bookings in Q2 to achieve a strong double digit percentage growth year-on-year
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs